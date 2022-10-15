DAV Public School, Palampur

The closing ceremony of the DAV National Sports Competition (Palampur cluster level) for the events of handball, karate, taekwondo, air rifle and pistol shooting and yoga was held on October 11. The ceremony was presided over by Dr VK Yadav, ARO-cum-Principal, DAV, Palampur. In the yoga (boys), DAV, Dehra Gopipur, clinched the first position and DAV, Palampur, got the second position. In the girls category, DAV, Palampur, clinched the first position and DAV, Dehra Gopipur, secured the second position. Shivam Saklani of DAV, Palampur, was declared the best performer in the boys category and Sameeksha Guleria of DAV, Alampur, was declared the best performer in the girls category. Principal of the school Dr VK Yadav encouraged the students to participate in sports.