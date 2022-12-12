DAV Public School, Palampur

The school organised two-day annual inter-house sports and games competition for the session: 2022-23. The opening ceremony was presided over by Chief Guest Dr Ranjodh Singh, Former Director (Research), Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur. He was welcomed by Principal Dr VK Yadav and staff members. The event on day 1 commenced with a march-past ceremony by senior students of all four houses and Dr Ranjodh Singh took the salute. It was followed by the display of yogic asanas by students which mesmerised parents and spectators. Students from all four houses, namely Aryabhatt, Dayanand, Hansraj and Tagore, participated with enthusiasm.