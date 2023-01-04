DAV Public School, Palampur

The school celebrated its Annual-cum Prize Distribution (Senior Wing) function. Children presented various cultural items. Ravinder Talwar, Secretary, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, was the chief guest. Brij Bihari Lal Butail, former Speaker, HP Vidhan Sabha, was the guest of honour. Principal Dr VK Yadav read out the annual report. As many as 300 students entertained the audience with various cultural items like garba, nati, semi- classical, Haryanavi and Rajasthani dances and bhangra. Butail felicitated the meritorious students of the last two academic sessions. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.