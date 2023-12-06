DAV Public School, Palampur

The school hosted DAV Sports (Cluster Level) 2023 of Cluster–III for the events of handball, yoga and shooting (air rifle and pistol) for boys and girls. Teams from various DAV schools participated in under U-14 and U-17 categories. In handball (U-14), Aarav Rana, Akshit Kapoor, Ayush Bhatt, Harsh, Rijul Rana, Srijan Sood, Saksham Sharma, Rijul Bahaman, Anmol Rana, and Rudransh Nag of DAV, Palampur, were the winners. In handball (U-17), Mandeep Singh, Laxya Choudhary, Harsh Singh Jaswal, Nedeesh Singh, Aditya Rana, Nishachal Rana, Parv Thakur and Yasharjit Sharma of DAV, Nadaun Bharoli, were the winners. In pistol shooting (U-14), Shreyas Gautam of DAV, Hamirpur, was the winner and Devyansh of DAV Palampur was the runner-up. In yoga (U-14 girls), Khushi Katoch, Tejaswini, Tanvi, Sejal Walia and Arvi Thakur of DAV, Palampur, were the winners, while Kanishka, Shanvi, Ishika Ranaut, Shine Bhardwaj and Akshita of DAV, Nadaun Bharoli, got the runner-up trophy. In yoga (U-14 boys), Aarav Kapoor, Akhilesh Thakur, Shivam Sakliani, Shivansh Patial and Naksh Kapoor of DAV, Palampur, were the winners, while Shouryan Rana, Rohit, Shivam, Hardik and Naman of DAV, Narwana, got the runner-up trophy. Principal Dr VK Yadav felicitated the of winner and runner-up teams and congratulated them for their commendable performance.

#Palampur