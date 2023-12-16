DAV Public School, Palampur

The school organised the annual inter-house sports and games for the session 2023-24 for classes I to VII. Parents attended the event. The event commenced with the demonstration of yogic asanas by students, which was followed by aerobics show and oath-taking ceremony. Students from the four houses, namely Aryabhatt, Dayanand, Hansraj and Tagore, participated in the event. The key highlights of the day were races like 50 m, 100 m and 200 m, frog race, ready for school, hurdle race, tunnel relay, etc. The spectators commended the enthralling performance of the participants. Principal Dr VK Yadav conveyed his best wishes and congratulated students for putting up a great show.
