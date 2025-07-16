DT
DAV Public School, Palampur, honours winners of DAV Sports-2025

DAV Public School, Palampur, honours winners of DAV Sports-2025

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
The school honoured the winners and medal holders of DAV Sports-2025 in various events in the under-14, under-17 and under-19 categories on their remarkable and historical achievement at the cluster level. Dr VK Yadav felicitated the top performers of DAV Sports-2025 on the school campus. He congratulated everyone and encouraged them to bring laurels to the school in the upcoming events.

