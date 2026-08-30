DAV Public School, Palampur, organises declamation competition

DAV Public School, Palampur, organised a declamation competition and poster-making activity as part of Vedic Week celebrations marking Shravani Parv. Class VIII students presented their views on Vedic culture and the contributions of Arya Samaj reformers, while Classes VI and VII showcased creativity through inspirational posters on the Vedas and Vedic culture. Held under the guidance of Officiating Principal Manuj Sharma and teachers, the activities promoted awareness, creativity, confidence and positive values.

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