DAV Public School, Palampur, organises workshop on future technologies

The school organised a workshop on future technologies, hosted by Focal Skill Development Private Limited (FOCALYT). Subject experts Balvinder Singh and Suneel Jasrotia introduced students to groundbreaking technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things. The Principal, VK Yadav, appreciated the workshop and highlighted its benefits for future career choices.
