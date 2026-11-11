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Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Palampur students Ist in Science Drama competition

DAV Public School, Palampur students Ist in Science Drama competition

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:16 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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DAV Public School, Palampur, students of the school secured first position in the Municipal-level Science Drama Competition 2026–27, organised by the Palampur Science Centre. Students from various schools across the town participated enthusiastically in the competition. The central theme of the competition was ‘Science and Society’, under which students had the opportunity to present their ideas through dramatic performances on contemporary scientific topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Interstellar Space and the Conservation of Oceans. Students of the school presented a thought-provoking play titled ‘Electric Vehicles: The Road to the Future’. Through this performance, they highlighted the importance of electric vehicles, environmental conservation, pollution control and the role of sustainable transportation in building a cleaner and greener future. Their innovative presentation effectively conveyed the message and made a remarkable impression on both the audience and the judges. The students’ outstanding acting skills, in-depth understanding of the subject and powerful stage presentation earned the school first position in the competition. In recognition of their achievement, the participating students were awarded a cash prize of Rs 7,000. The director of the play, Devendri Singh, was also honoured with the title of Best Director, along with a cash prize of Rs 2,000. The officiating Principal, Manuj Sharma, congratulated the winning team and extended his best wishes for the zonal-level competition.

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