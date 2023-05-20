DAV Public School, Parwanoo

The school organised a series of activities to honour mothers and appreciate their efforts. The students painted a T- Shirts to show love and respect for their mothers and made beautiful cards and gifts for their mothers. Some students recited poems, gave speech and also wrote thank you letters for their mothers highlighting their importance of being in their lives.
