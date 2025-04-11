DAV Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Ram Navami, bringing together students and teachers to mark the auspicious occasion. The school premises was beautifully decorated with flowers, and traditional art, reflecting the spirit of the festival. The celebration began with a ‘hawan yajna’. As many as 1,000 students from grades VI and VII attended the ‘hawan’. Melodious ‘bhajan’ highlighting the ideals of truth, duty, honour, and devotion exemplified by Lord Rama inspired all. The vibrant costumes of the students participating in the cultural programme created religious fervour. A quiz based on the life of Lord Rama was conducted.