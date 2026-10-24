DAV Public School, Patiala

The school organised a two-day Capacity Building Programme to enhance teachers’ professional skills and strengthen teaching practices. The sessions focused on learner-centred methodologies, competency-based education, experiential learning, critical thinking and inclusive classrooms. Through interactive discussions, collaborative activities and practical demonstrations, teachers explored innovative strategies to make learning more engaging and effective. Principal Vivek Tiwari appreciated the initiative and emphasised the importance of continuous professional development. He encouraged teachers to implement the knowledge and skills gained during the programme to enrich classroom experiences.

Advertisement