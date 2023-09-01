DAV Public School, Patiala

Students and teachers came together to mark the celebration of Teej at the school.The traditional colourful costumes of students and faculty added to enhance the charm and mood of the celebrations. Anu Tiwari was the chief guest of the function and Harpreet Kaur the guest of honour. Various competitions were also organised on this occasion and students of middle and senior wings participated in these. Girls also participated in mehndi competitionand made beautiful designs and showcased their art.