DAV Public School, Patiala

Students and teachers came together to mark the celebration of Teej at the school.The traditional colourful costumes of students and faculty added to enhance the charm and mood of the celebrations. Anu Tiwari was the chief guest of the function and Harpreet Kaur the guest of honour. Various competitions were also organised on this occasion and students of middle and senior wings participated in these. Girls also participated in mehndi competitionand made beautiful designs and showcased their art.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem
Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’
The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...