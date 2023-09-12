DAV Public School, Patiala

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was organised by students. Students paid a heartfelt gratitude for their teachers and mentors through medley of colourful performances. Principal Vivek Tiwari along with teachers paid floral tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan. To appreciate and honour the dedication of the teachers, a fiesta was also organised. The whole celebration concluded with honouring all teachers with beautiful handmade cards and gifts.