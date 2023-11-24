DAV Public School, Patiala

An event was organised by the school. Budding scientists from 31 different schools displayed different models and experiments with great enthusiasm and excitement. As many as 330 students from 31 schools from Patiala presented their exhibits under various themes displaying an array of projects conceived by the young minds. Anu Tiwari was the guest of honour. The judges were Dr Anupama Parmar (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Ranjita (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Poonam Patiyar (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Gagandeep Kaur (assistant professor at Thapar University), Dr Meenu Sachan from the Asian Group of Colleges and Dr Neha Singh from Thapar University. The event provided a platform for scientific innovations and explorations for the future. The event in itself ignited the scientific curiosity in children and gave them the right platform. Principal Vivek Tiwari appreciated and congratulated the efforts of event coordinator Madhu Khanna and members of the science department. The judges declared the winning teams. Principal Vivek Tiwari thanked the panel of judges.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening