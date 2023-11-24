DAV Public School, Patiala

An event was organised by the school. Budding scientists from 31 different schools displayed different models and experiments with great enthusiasm and excitement. As many as 330 students from 31 schools from Patiala presented their exhibits under various themes displaying an array of projects conceived by the young minds. Anu Tiwari was the guest of honour. The judges were Dr Anupama Parmar (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Ranjita (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Poonam Patiyar (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Gagandeep Kaur (assistant professor at Thapar University), Dr Meenu Sachan from the Asian Group of Colleges and Dr Neha Singh from Thapar University. The event provided a platform for scientific innovations and explorations for the future. The event in itself ignited the scientific curiosity in children and gave them the right platform. Principal Vivek Tiwari appreciated and congratulated the efforts of event coordinator Madhu Khanna and members of the science department. The judges declared the winning teams. Principal Vivek Tiwari thanked the panel of judges.