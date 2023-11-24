DAV Public School, Patiala

The birthday of the country's first Prime Minister and children's beloved Chacha Nehru was celebrated in the school. This special day was inaugurated by the head of the school, Vivek Tiwari and Anu Tiwari, Pre-Primary Department Head Inderbir Marya and teachers remembered Nehru ji and paid floral tributes. On this occasion, Anu Tiwari was invited as the chief guest. A colourful dance programme was presented by students of classes L.K.G and U.K.G .The dance of the students was prepared by the teachers of class LKG and UKG in coordination with Activity Incharge Meenakshi Sharma .On this occasion, the Principal addressed the staff members and students and said that Nehru ji was a great personality and everyone should adopt his ideals and qualities in their lives . Birthday cake was cut by the Principal alongwith children and teachers to celebrate Children’s Day.