DAV Public School, Patiala, excel in inter-school events

Students of DAV Public School, Patiala, brought laurels by excelling in inter-school events under the Patiala Sahodaya School Complex. At the Punjabi Fest hosted by Paradise International School, Ghagga Patran, Drishti (Class I) won second in Ramp Walk and the Nukkad Natak team secured second position. Kamakshi Mathur (Class IX) clinched first place in the Folk Song Competition. At the Science Fest held at Mata Gujri Senior Secondary School, Devigarh, Chahat Gupta (Class II) won first in “Science Runway.” Principal Vivek Tiwari appreciated the students and mentors for their consistent excellence.

Advertisement