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Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Patiala holds visits to Sai Vridh Ashram

DAV Public School, Patiala holds visits to Sai Vridh Ashram

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The school celebrated the spirit of Diwali by organising a special visit to Sai Vridh Ashram, where students spent meaningful moments with elderly inmates. The children interacted with them, listened to their experiences, shared smiles and enjoyed dancing together. They also distributed eatables as a gesture of love and kindness. The visit sensitised students to the importance of respecting and caring for the elderly. Principal Vivek Tiwari appreciated the initiative and highlighted the role of such activities in nurturing empathy, compassion, gratitude and social responsibility. The visit spread the message that Diwali is truly about illuminating hearts through love and kindness.

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