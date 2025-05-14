DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Patiala, hosts gymnastics match

DAV Public School, Patiala, hosts gymnastics match

The Inter-House Volleyball and Gymnastics match was a spectacular event not only for students but also for teachers and parents. All players of volleyball teams played with great spirits and put their best efforts to make their house win. In...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:38 AM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Inter-House Volleyball and Gymnastics match was a spectacular event not only for students but also for teachers and parents. All players of volleyball teams played with great spirits and put their best efforts to make their house win. In the junior category (boys), Maharshi Dayanand House secured first position. In the junior category (Girls), Mahatma Hansraj House came out by securing the first position, whereas Swami Vivekanand House made their presence felt by taking the second position. In the senior category (boys), Mahatma Hansraj House emerged winners. In the senior category (Girls), Swami Vivekanand House stood first and Gurudev Tagore House got the second position. Gymnastics is a sport that requires a unique combination of strength, flexibility, coordination and mental focus. In the junior category (boys), Swami Vivekanand House secured the first position and Gurudev Tagore House got the second position. In the girls' category, Gurudev Tagore House came first, while Mahatma Hansraj House secured the second position.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper