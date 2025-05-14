DAV Public School, Patiala, hosts gymnastics match

The Inter-House Volleyball and Gymnastics match was a spectacular event not only for students but also for teachers and parents. All players of volleyball teams played with great spirits and put their best efforts to make their house win. In the junior category (boys), Maharshi Dayanand House secured first position. In the junior category (Girls), Mahatma Hansraj House came out by securing the first position, whereas Swami Vivekanand House made their presence felt by taking the second position. In the senior category (boys), Mahatma Hansraj House emerged winners. In the senior category (Girls), Swami Vivekanand House stood first and Gurudev Tagore House got the second position. Gymnastics is a sport that requires a unique combination of strength, flexibility, coordination and mental focus. In the junior category (boys), Swami Vivekanand House secured the first position and Gurudev Tagore House got the second position. In the girls' category, Gurudev Tagore House came first, while Mahatma Hansraj House secured the second position.