DAV Public School, Patiala, organises annual Shakespeare Festival

The school organised its annual Shakespeare Festival, an enriching celebration of the literary legacy of William Shakespeare. The fest witnessed huge participation of 500 students in myriad of activities. The festival showcased the timeless works of Shakespeare through a variety of engaging activities. The week-long fiesta witnessed a great start with captivating enactment performances, where students of classes VI and VII brought Shakespearean characters to life on stage with passion and skill, showcasing their dramatic talents and love for the Bard’s work. The students of classes IV and V were invited to express their appreciation for Shakespeare by crafting their own original quotes inspired by his writings, showcasing their creativity and understanding of his literary style. Students of Class III enjoyed an online storytelling during which schools from Russia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Delhi also joined the session. Students of classes XI and XII delved into the life and times of William Shakespeare, exploring his influence on literature, language, and culture through insightful presentations. The fest concluded with a thrilling quiz challenge that tested participants’ knowledge of English language. The students of classes IX and X participated in the finale event.

