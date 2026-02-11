DAV Public School, Patiala, organises farewell ceremony

The school organised a farewell ceremony Class XII students, titled "Viva La Vida". The event featured a series of engaging competition rounds, which emerged as the highlight of the programme and kept the audience thoroughly entertained. A touching moment of the ceremony was the presentation of gifts to the school peons, acknowledging and appreciating their invaluable contribution to the school community. The titles of Mr DAV and Ms DAV were awarded to Hriday Sharma and Sukhman Bhullar, respectively. The programme concluded on a high note with a Bhangra performance, leaving the audience enthralled and creating cherished memories for the outgoing students.

Advertisement