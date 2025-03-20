DT
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Patran

DAV Public School, Patran

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
The school celebrated its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of excellence since its inception on March 15, 1995. Principal Navdeep Vashisht addressed the students and staff members with an inspiring message during the morning assembly, reflecting on the school’s journey and future aspirations. The school reception, beautifully decorated for the occasion, radiated positivity. A ‘havan’ was performed by staff members in the presence of the principal, who extended heartfelt congratulations and prayers for continued success.

