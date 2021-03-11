DAV Public School, Pundri

The school held a health and wellness programme by NCERT for children of classes IV and V. The programme was headed by Principal Sadhana Bakshi. On the occasion, Vikas Jain and Prince informed the kids about how food influences our body and mind. 

