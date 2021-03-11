DAV Public School, Pundri

A four-day Arya Girl Vaidik Character Building and Yoga Camp kicked off in the school. The camp began with a yajana. Yoga Acharya Dilbag taught the girls various yoga activities and exercises and also told them about the importance of yoga in student life. Chief speaker Dr Parmod Yogarthi was welcomed by Principal Sadhana Bakshi. Camp organiser Ravinder Kumar Shastri said 175 girls of Classes IX and X are participating in the camp.
