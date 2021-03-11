DAV Public School, Rajpura

DAV Foundation Day was celebrated in the school with fervour. A 10-day hobby class camp was also inaugurated. Ganesh Vandana was followed by a rendition of ‘Hum honge kamyab’. After tilak ceremony, all students enjoyed art and craft, dance, sports, aerobics, fun games, personality development classes, singing, etc. Principal of the school Alpna Pathak welcomed the students and shared her views regarding the importance of hobby classes.