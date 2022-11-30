DAV Public School, Rajpura

The school organised exhibition Spectrum-II for its budding students to give them an opportunity to showcase their talents in all subjects. Attractive working and non-working models were made on Father of English literature, solar energy, water harvesting, safety alarm, food system etc. Dance performance by tiny tots, space room, modern mathematicians, puppet show, Punjabi Culture etc. were the centre of attraction. All visitors appreciated the models prepared by the students. School Chairman RC Jeewan was the chief guest while, school manager Madhu Bahl was the guest of honour. Vivek Tiwari, Principal, DAV Patiala, Pankaj, Principal DAV Public School, Badshahpur, and LMC members graced the occasion. Director, Principals, teachers and students of various schools visited the exhibition. School Principal Alpna Pathak appreciated the efforts of students and staff.