DAV Public School, Rajpura

The 200th anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati was celebrated on the school premises. A hawan was performed on the occasion.

Under the guidance of Sunanda, music teacher, students recited bhajan-kirtan and gave floral tributes to the great philosopher, revolutionary and patriotic, who played a singnificant role in making Hindi the national language.

Principal Alpna Pathak encouraged students to follow the path and principles advocated by the great leader.