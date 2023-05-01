DAV Public School, Rajpura

Mahatma Hansraj Jayanti was celebrated at the school. On the occasion, a special assembly was organised followed by a 'yajana'. The assembly started with the recitation of Gayatri Mantra. Thereafter, the Principal, staff and students paid floral tributes to the revolutionary and educationist. The students also expressed their views and highlighting the life and history of Hansraj,Shastri Braham Datt delivered a parvachan on moral values. The programme ended with the speech by Principal Alpna Pathak in which she acquainted the students with the values given by Mahatma Hansraj and advised everyone to follow the same.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi