DAV Public School, Rajpura

Mahatma Hansraj Jayanti was celebrated at the school. On the occasion, a special assembly was organised followed by a 'yajana'. The assembly started with the recitation of Gayatri Mantra. Thereafter, the Principal, staff and students paid floral tributes to the revolutionary and educationist. The students also expressed their views and highlighting the life and history of Hansraj,Shastri Braham Datt delivered a parvachan on moral values. The programme ended with the speech by Principal Alpna Pathak in which she acquainted the students with the values given by Mahatma Hansraj and advised everyone to follow the same.