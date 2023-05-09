DAV Public School, Rajpura

Mahatma Hansraj Jayanti was celebrated at the school. On the occasion, a special assembly was organised followed by 'yajana'. The assembly started with the recitation of Gayatri Mantra. Thereafter Principal, staff and students paid floral tributes to the great revolutionary and educationist. The students also expressed their feelings on the occasion saying that Hansraj's religion was the religion of mankind as it taught them to serve the needy and helpless people. Highlighting the life history of Hansraj ji, Shastri Braham Datt delivered parvachan on moral values. The programme ended with the speech by Principal Alpna Pathak in which she acquainted the students with the values given by Mahatma Hansraj and advised everyone to follow the same.