DAV Public School, Rajpura

Results of classes X and XII Central Board of Secondary Education were declared. Amanpreet with 95.4% , Prince with 94.6% and Amanpreet Kaur with 92.2% secured first, second and third position respectively. In Class XII, Vanshika Sharma of Humanities secured first position with 92.8% while Dimple of Commerce stream got 91.8% and Tamsa topped in science stream with 85%. Alpna Pathak, Principal, congratulated all students and staff who worked hard and brought laurels to the school.
