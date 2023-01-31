DAV Public School, Rehan

The school celebrated the Republic Day and Basant Panchami. A hawan was performed to pay respect to Goddess Saraswati. Students took part in various activities such as speeches, dances and patriotic songs. Principal Rashmi Jamwal unfurled the Tricolour. She gave her best wishes to students and urged them to follow the ideals of democracy. She enlightened students about the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.
