DAV Public School, Rehan

The school bid adieu to its outgoing batch of Class XII. Students and staff invoked the blessings of Goddess Sarswati by chanting mantras and lighting a lamp. Many fun-filled activities were organised by students of Class XI for their seniors. Principal Rashmi Jamwal, in her address, shared some mantras of success with students and urged them to inculcate moral values to be successful in life. Arsheep Singh won the Mr Farewell title and Soha won the Miss Farewell title. Tushar Koundal and Sakshi won the Mr and Miss Personality titles, respectively.
