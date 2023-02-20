DAV Public School, Rehan

The school celebrated the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Students took out a procession from the school to the local market of Rehan. They delivered speeches, chanted slogans and enacted a play on the life and teachings of the founder of Arya Samaj. Students, teachers, along with Principal Rashmi Jamwal, conducted a sandhya havan with Vedic chants. The Principal said one should try to imbibe the teachings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in his life.
