DAV Public School, Rehan

The school celebrated World Earth Day. On the occasion, the students participated in multiple activities, including tree plantation, poster making, slogan writing, poetry recitation and speeches both in Hindi and English. Through the activities, the children expressed their concern about protecting the earth. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal acquainted the students with the importance of protecting the planet and also urged them to carry on their endeavour to save it.
