DAV Public School, Rehan

To commemorate the value of mother, the school celebrated Mother's Day. The programme commenced with the lightening of the lamp by Principal Rashmi Jamwal. On the occasion, students of classes III and IV expressed their love and gratitude towards their mothers by presenting dances. To mark the importance of motherhood, a short play was enacted on the stage. The students of Class VIII performed a Rajasthani dance on the song 'Beti Hindustan Ki' based on the theme 'Beti Bachao'.The students of Pre-primary Wing expressed gratitude towards their mothers by making cards for them. They also recited poetry dedicated to them. The Principal, in her address speech, motivated the students to pay their duties towards the well-being of their mothers. She also urged them to uphold the values inculcated in themby their mothers.