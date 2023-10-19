DAV Public School, Rehan

The school organised Navchetna Programme, virtually, to create awareness on the importance of Vedas in an individual’s life. The event was organised under the guidance of Chairman of the school, vice-president, DAV College and Management Society, Justice Pritam Pal (retired) and Mantri, Arya Pradeshik Sabha, New Delhi, Yogi Suri. Dr Vivek Kohli, Principal, College of Education at Ambala, coordinated the event. ARO, DAV Zone-B, Bikram Singh, Manager Atul Mahajan and many principals, teachers and staff members of different DAVs participated in the event virtually. The programme focused on inculcating moral values among students by following the ideals of Arya Samaj laid down by Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Students participated in a quiz. Chief guest Pritam Pal appreciated the curiosity of the students and urged them to follow the principles of Arya Samaj to make the nation the best in the world. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal extended heartfelt thanks to the chief guest and other reverend guests.