A district-level Fencing Competition was held at Saint Rudraksh Convent School, Nagrota Surian, wherein contestants from the Kangra district participanted in a huge number. Shairan, a student of Class VII of DAV Public School, Rehan, won gold medal in ‘Sabre’ in the junior category. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal congratulated her and her parents for this grand success and also wished her success in future too.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...