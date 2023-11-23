A district-level Fencing Competition was held at Saint Rudraksh Convent School, Nagrota Surian, wherein contestants from the Kangra district participanted in a huge number. Shairan, a student of Class VII of DAV Public School, Rehan, won gold medal in ‘Sabre’ in the junior category. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal congratulated her and her parents for this grand success and also wished her success in future too.

#Kangra