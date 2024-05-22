DAV Public School, Rehan

The CBSE declared the result of classes X and XII, wherein the students of the school achieved 100 percent result. In Class XII, Arpit Sharma bagged the first position by securing 93% marks, Rishav Thakur second with 91.8%, Mukti third with 89.4% and Nitika fourth by securing 89% marks. In Class X, Aarav Sharma bagged the first position and scored 94.6% marks, followed by Suvanshi Sharma second with 94.4%, Avni Choudhary third with 93.8% and Sahil Dhiman fourth with 93.6% marks. Besides Arshiya, Saksham Dadwal, Abhay Partap Singh, Palak, Anirudh and Arnav Sharma scored between 90 and 92% marks. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal congratulated the students and their parents and also wished them success in their future.
