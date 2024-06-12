DAV Public School, Rehan

The school observed World Environment Day. Students gave inspirational remarks, recited poetry, and showed how concerned they are about protecting the environment from the myriad threats that humans pose. A plantation drive was started, in which students planted trees and seedlings and pledged to care for them by giving them regular irrigations. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal was grateful for the efforts and perceptive ideas demonstrating care for environmental conservation. In order to keep Earth from becoming an excessively hot planet, she also urged them to educate people to plant more and more trees.
