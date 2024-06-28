DAV Public School, Rehan

The school celebrated 10th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. Students performed many yogasanas under the guidance of expert teachers. Motivational speeches were delivered by children, wherein they highlighted the numerous benefits of doing yoga and also promised to make yoga an inextricable part of their lives. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal performed multiple yogasanas and guided students about the importance of them in one’s life.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January...
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Government sources
Aviation minister visits collapse site
Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls
Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on