DAV Public School, Rehan

The school celebrated 10th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. Students performed many yogasanas under the guidance of expert teachers. Motivational speeches were delivered by children, wherein they highlighted the numerous benefits of doing yoga and also promised to make yoga an inextricable part of their lives. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal performed multiple yogasanas and guided students about the importance of them in one’s life.

