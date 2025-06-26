DAV Public School, Rehan, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated International Yoga Day, adhering to the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth and One Health’. Due to summer vacation, the students participated in a virtual yoga session, where they practiced various asanas, including surya namaskar, tadasana, vrikshasana, bhujangasana, and shashankasana, along with pranayama and meditation. School Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal congratulated everyone on the occasion and highlighted yoga’s growing global significance in addressing health challenges. She emphasised the benefits of yoga in enhancing immunity, physical vitality, energy, positivity, and concentration, encouraging students to adopt a healthy lifestyle by incorporating regular yoga practice into their daily routine. The event aimed to promote yoga’s importance in overall well-being and motivate students to make it a part of their lives.

