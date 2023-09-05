DAV Public School, Rehan, celebrates National Sports Day

The school celebrated National Sports Day. The event was organised in the school playground wherein students participated in various sports competitions such as 100, 200 and 400-metre races, sack race, spoon and lemon race, three- legged race, skipping the rope, kabaddi, volleyball, etc. The school paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal acquainted the students with the theme of the National Sports Day and also told them about the importance of sports in their lives to keep themselves fit, physically as well as mentally. The winners were awarded medals.

