DAV Public School, Rehan, celebrates Vedic Prachar Week

The school celebrated Vedic Prachar Week to spread awareness about Vedas and inculcate moral values among students. A Vedic havan was performed on the school premises. Cultural programmes based on Vedas were also organised. These were presided over by Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal. Students propagated Vedas through activities like chanting, speeches, songs, music, bhajans, poetry recitation, etc. In her address, Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal explained the importance of the Vedas to the students and encouraged them to participate in the Vedic activities of the Arya Samaj along with the educational activities.
