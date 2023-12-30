DAV Public School, Sec 39 , Chandigarh

The school celebrated Christmas. The whole campus was adorned with Christmas celebrations, students dressed up in red spreading the merry spirit of Christmas. Santa’s entry with bag full of gifts made the students extremely excited. Various in-house competitions, including Spell Bee, were held for all classes and Abhayas House was the winner. ‘Shabads’ and poems were recited by students to pay homage to Chaar Sahibzade on Veer Bal Diwas. Principal Maninder Vohra extended Christmas wishes to all students and also remembered the martyrdom of Sahibzade.

