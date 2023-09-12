DAV Public School, Sec 39 D, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Janmashtami. Students of Kindergarten till Class II beautifully dressed as little Kanha and Radha enthralled everyone with singing hymns, and group and solo dances dedicated to Lord Krishna. Principal Maninder Vohra blessed all the students on the auspicious occasion and prayed that Lord Krishna gives each one of us strength and inspire us to face all problems in life with great courage.
