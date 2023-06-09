DAV Public School,Sec-39 D, Chd

The school organised an online session for students of classes VI to IX. to celebrate World Environment Day The students showcased their poster-making skills and shared their experiences of tree plantation activities. The teachers enlightened them about the significance of this day and educated them on environmental conservation. The students pledged not only to conserve the environment at home and in the community but also in the school. They vowed to encourage their neighbours, family members and friends to take care of the environment and reduce plastic usage.