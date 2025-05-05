DAV Public School, Sec 8-C, Chandigarh, organises Sports Day

The school celebrated its much-anticipated Sports Day with great enthusiasm and sportsmanship. The highlight of the event was the volleyball league match, which witnessed a spirited competition between the boys’ and girls’ teams. The match began with a warm welcome by the Physical Education Department, followed by a brief introduction of the players. After a thrilling contest that kept the audience on the edge of their seats, the girls’ team emerged victorious, earning loud cheers and applause from all present. Principal Monika Paliwal congratulated both teams for their outstanding performance and emphasised the importance of participation, discipline, and sportsmanship. Winners were felicitated with trophies and medals during a short prize distribution ceremony.