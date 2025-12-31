The Kindergarten Wing of DAV Public School, 8 C, Chandigarh, marked Christmas with music, craft and celebration. Tiny tots sang carols, danced to festive tunes and enjoyed creative craft activities. The campus buzzed with laughter and excitement, creating cherished memories and spreading festive warmth among students and teachers.
