DAV Public School, Sec 8, Chd

Kamyak Channa (XII) has cleared JEE Mains, 2023, with an extraordinary score in his first attempt and is the tri-city topper. He scored 282 out of 300 and secured 99.998 percentile. In Maths, he got 100 percentile. School Principal Monika Paliwal congratulated Kamyak and wished him good luck for his future endeavours. Kamyak achieved various other feats too. He qualified for National Olympiads for Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Astronomy this year. Results are awaited. He cleared Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY Exam) in Class IX. The badge of KVPY Scholar is a prestigious one and it provides direct admission to top institutes like IISc and the various IISERs. He had also cleared the National Talent Search Exam conducted by the NCERT for the students of Class X. He is getting a scholarship of Rs 1,250 per month as part of this plan.
