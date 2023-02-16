DAV Public School, Sec 8, Chd

It was a heartwarming moment for the outgoing students of Class XII as the students of Class XI bid them adieu in an event titled 'Sayonara'. Dressed in formal attires, Class XII students presented a confident ramp walk and gave some great answers to a round of questions. Principal Monika Paliwal blessed Class XII students as they enter a new world with enthusiasm and new hopes. She said, "A butterfly counts not months but moments and has time enough." She credited them to be the next generation students who are knowledgeable, thinkers, principled, communicators, open-minded, adventurous and virtuous. They have the intellectual potential and are capable of achieving their life ambitions by exercising will power and efforts, she said. Class XI students presented songs, dance performances and conducted fun games. Bhuvi was adjudged Miss DAV and Harshdeep was adjudged Mr DAV. Lakshanya and Arnav Bishnoi bagged the titles of Miss Charming and Mr Handsome, respectively. The event concluded with a dance party followed by dinner.